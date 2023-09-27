SKELEC General Manager Outlines Details of The Independence 40 Electricity Reset Initiative

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC), General Manager Clement Williams has provided details about the Independence 40 electricity reset initiative that was announced by the Prime Minister in the most recent sitting of the national assembly.

The initiative includes immediate reconnection for all residential SKELEC customers who are currently disconnected.

During Wednesday’s edition of ZIZ radio’s programme “Power Talk”, Mr. Williams spoke of the requirements needed for customers who are disconnected to have their electricity restored.

General Manager for SKELEC, Clement Williams

“You must be a residential customer. The reset is not for commercial customers. It is geared to residential customers. You must set up a deferred payment arrangement for the outstanding arrears that would have caused you to be disconnected in the first place. This reset is not a wipe off or a debt forgiveness in any way whatsoever.”

He stated that this initiative is chance for persons to address their accounts that are in arrears.

“It is an opportunity for persons to come, start afresh, report your existing arrears in a deferred payment arrangement. We have extended the terms of the deferred payment arrangement to longer periods, thus making the monthly contributions to the deferred payment arrangement smaller.”

Mr. Williams stated that while the Prime Minister said deposits are not required at this time, persons are still encouraged to give what they can.

“As the Prime Minister mentioned, it is not a requirement to make a deposit. However, we strongly encourage persons, whatever little you can put down as a deposit, it helps to defer the arrears that you still have to pay in addition to your current supply.”

He added that there is no re-connection fee and reminded persons that the standard documentation is still required to conduct business at SKELEC, these include 2 pieces of government-issued I. Ds, proof of address and proof of entitlement to use the property.