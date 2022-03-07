SKELEC Celebrates World Engineer’s Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 4th, 2022 — The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited hosted several activities in recognition of World Engineer’s Day celebrated globally on Friday, March 4th, 2022. The activities began on March 2nd, 2022 with a special one-hour edition of Power Talk, the company’s bi-weekly radio program, discussing the theme World Engineer’s Day: Build Back Wiser­­– Engineering the future. This extended edition of Power Talk featured Jonathan Kelly, SKELEC’s Engineering Manager; Keane Mark, SKELEC’s Maintenance Engineer; Xia-Xiang Claxton, Quality Engineer, Surrey Paving; and Tonya Bartlette, Manager, Nevis Water Services Department.

The celebratory activities continued on March 3rd and 4th with a school tour. SKELEC engineers visited five high schools namely, Saddler’s Secondary School, Basseterre High School, Cayon High School, and Verchilds High School. During this school visit, the engineers spoke to the students about their role as engineers, their educational journey, and the benefits of becoming an engineer. The engineers also encouraged the students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

World Engineers Day was declared by UNESCO in 2019 to celebrate engineering and the contribution of the world’s engineers for a better, sustainable world. WED is celebrated globally and on an annual basis in recognition of the great work engineers continue to do.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. would like to use this opportunity to thank all of its engineers for their contribution to the success of the company. For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.