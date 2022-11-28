SKELEC Bills Will Now Show Value of Fuel Variation Charge

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 24th, 2022 (SKELEC)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited wishes to advise its customers that all bills received from November 2022 moving forward will now include the value of the Fuel Variation Charge (FVC). The FVC represents the amount listed in the tariff to be paid by electricity consumers once the price of fuel is above the set base rate.

The change to the bill will include the value of the Fuel Variation Charge monthly and a credit of the same amount. The FVC savings will be seen in the section of the bill marked Energy Savings. Although the charge will now appear on the bill, customers will not see an increase in their bill, and customers will only pay the usual charges. The Fuel Variation Charge is currently being subsidized by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. The subsidy provides relief to SKELEC customers and prevents an increase in their individual bills.

Currently, customers who use less than 200kWh receive a 50% discount on their bills. This discount in addition to the Fuel Variation Charge will now be reflected in the Energy Savings section. The energy savings will show the amount the customer would have paid if the subsidy was not applied.

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited is taking this opportunity to educate its customers about the value of the Fuel Variation Cost and the credit which is being applied with the aim to encourage its consumers to use less electricity. SKELEC believes that customers are better able to manage their bills once their consumption is reduced.

For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn.