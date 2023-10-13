SKDA Continues “A Healthier You”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Monday The St. Kitts Diabetes Association started the second edition of the project, “A Healthier You”.

The project involves two weeks of interaction with children ages 8 to 10 years.

Activities to be undertaken during the week, include measurements of weight, height, blood pressure and blood sugar, as well as demonstrations of healthy, enjoyable exercises.

The school selected for the program this week is the Dr. William Connor Primary school.

According to the Association’s Public Relations Officer, Dr. Reginald O’Loughlin the main emphasis is placed on increasing physical activity and eating healthily in order to prevent or delay the onset of chronic noncommunicable diseases like Diabetes.

Dr. O’Loughlin said at the end of this project, these children would hopefully be able to “lead the charge in changing the mindset of their peers in relation to those 2 major activities, namely eating habits and exercise”.