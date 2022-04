The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The St. Kitts Co-operative Credit Union Limited (SKCCU), cordially invites you to join its Thirty-Ninth (39th) Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 5 pm. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and access will be by registration only.

Members can visit our website www.skccu.com or our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BestPlaceToSaveBestPlaceToBorrow to resister for the upcoming meeting.