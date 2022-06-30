Six Formally Conferred With 2021 National Honours Awards for Nation-Building

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2022 (SKNIS): Six exemplary nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis were invested with the 2021 National Honours Awards for their exceptional contribution to the development of the Federation at an investiture ceremony held by His Excellency the Governor-General Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Government House.

This year’s recipients of the Companion of the Star of Merit, who was first honoured on National Heroes Day on September 16, 2021, include Uhral St. Clair Swanston – for Social and Economic Development of Nevis (’60s-’80s); Howard Noel McEachrane – for Business Entrepreneurship; Ernest Charles Ashton Amory M.B.E. – for Business Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Franklin R.O. Brand – for Business Stewardship and Community Activism; Ralph Lionel Gumbs – for Business Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Lorna Althea Calendar – for Education and Journalism.

The Medal of Honour recipients will be awarded at a similar ceremony on Thursday, June 30, 2022

Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, congratulated the awardees and thanked them for their meritorious contributions to nation-building.

“The leadership of St. Kitts and Nevis, a small recognizable twin-island Federation of strength, today, extends gratitude to the worthy recipients of this honour, the Companion of the Star of Merit,” said Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton. “We believe that every individual receiving this high recognition occupies a significant role in the heart of our nation, injecting revenues and resources in our economy and expanding our nation’s economic strength, expanding modern creativity and advanced development through education and by dint of hard work. This, of course, has resulted in growth for every citizen of our Federation”

Deputy Prime Minister Hamilton said that the awardees are deserving of such honour. He added that such an achievement will benefit all and sundry, especially the young people.

“We believe that the attainment of this honour will illuminate pathways, reawaken hope in the minds of the young people of this nation, encouraging every boy, girl, resident, and citizen to find their rightful place in using their God-given talents and skills to add to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis, this land of beauty, this land we call home,” said Minister Hamilton. “We further believe that our nation is more than just a mere piece of land geographically situated for a specific group of people, but rather a place that uplifts and encourages each citizen to deeply question himself as to not what the country can do for him but more so, what he can do for the country. We hold dear that the strength of our nation comes from the soul of our nation, our people.”

The honourees were awarded in keeping with the National Honours Act No.19 of 96. The National Honours Act provides for the Star of Merit, the Medal of Honour and the Order of National Hero to be awarded to any citizen of St. Christopher and Nevis, who renders distinguished and outstanding service to the nation.

Present at the ceremony were members of the Cabinet, as well as other senior government officials, family members of the honourees, and other specially invited guests.