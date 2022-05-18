Sir Kennedy Simmonds Thanks Medical Staff at JNF

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 18, 2022 — National Hero and Former Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, The Right Excellent and Right Honourable, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds is now at home after a recent elective surgery at the Joseph N France General Hospital in Basseterre, where he underwent a minor surgical procedure.

Sir Kennedy is now convalescing well at home and giving thanks to Almighty God for his continuing recovery.

He wishes to thank the surgeon, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson and Dr. Daveen Wilkin, the anesthesiologist, members of the theatre staff, and all other members of the medical, nursing, technical, and domestic staff of the Joseph N France Hospital for their care during his successful surgery and brief hospitalization, last week.

The National hero said that he will always remember the theatre staff for the extra special attention and kind courtesies that they accorded him.