Signing Ceremony for Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Friday morning a signing ceremony was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort for the St. Kitts and Nevis Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project.

This Layer Chicken Industry Project is a joint initiative between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources, and Cooperatives and the Embassy of The Republic of China Taiwan.

Layer Chickens are mature female chickens kept for egg production and according to Livestock Extension Officer Delesha Huggins this project is intended to tap into the expertise from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to develop and strengthen the egg-laying industry in the federation.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Miguel Flemming noted that this project complements the planned broiler chicken industry being developed in Nevis and is indicative of the government’s commitment to strengthen food security in the Federation.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China Taiwan, His Excellency Michael Lin commended the Ministry of Agriculture on its continuous support and commitment to the partnership in agriculture between the two countries and spoke about the main objectives of this project.

Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Samal Duggins said through projects such as this the country would be in a better place to both meet increased demand and reduce the impact from external factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of the main aims of this new project is to reduce the country’s food import bill. Minister Duggins noted that in 2022 the federation spent 9 million dollars for chicken imports and the federal food import bill stands at about 19 million dollars.

He said the long term aim is to put St. Kitts Nevis in a position where can both feed ourselves and the region.