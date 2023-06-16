Shooting In Nevis Leaves One Wounded

Basseterre, St. Kitts June 20, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police are investigating a shooting incident that left Terito Browne of Rawlins Village, Gingerland, Nevis, nursing a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to a statement the incident occurred on Sunday between 10:30 and 11:30PM. Mr. Browne reported to Police that upon arriving at his home, he was confronted by masked and armed assailants who attempted to shoot him.

Owing to the apparent malfunctioning of an assailant’s weapon, Mr. Browne was able to escape with his life.

He sustained a wound to his left arm while running after the assailants fired a number of shots in his direction.

He is currently receiving medical attention at the Alexandra Hospital. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene of the incident and collected pieces of evidence.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.