Shooting in Lower Monkey Hill Leaves One Dead

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 15, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Sunday in Lower Monkey Hill.

The incident claimed the life of twenty-one (21) year-old, Woney Richardson of Lower Monkey Hill.

Police reports indicate that Mr. Richardson briefly left his home shortly before 10PM.

A short while later, he was found with multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Crime Scene Unit of the Police Force processed the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

-30-