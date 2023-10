Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 9 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating a shooting incident at Prickle Pear Alley in Basseterre on Monday afternoon.

According to reports the incident occurred just after midday.

Police officers and Defence Force soldiers were on the scene responding to a call of a shooting in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Investigations are underway and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

-30-