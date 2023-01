The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 29, 2022 (RSCNPF): Shirbon Eddy of Taylors Village (30 years old) was granted bail on December 29, 2022, in the sum of $10,000 with two (2) sureties.

His bail conditions are that: 1) he is to report to the Basseterre Police Station weekly; 2) he should have no contact with the virtual complainant; and 3) he should stay out of Tabernacle. He is scheduled to appear before the Basseterre Magistrate Court on February 06, 2023.