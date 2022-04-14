Shift System Ends! All Schools Return to Full Day Instruction

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, April 11, 2022:​ Minister of Education, Hon. Jonel Powell announced an end to the shift system that was adopted by the Ministry of Education to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on the student population in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis more than a year ago.

“The Ministry is staunchly committed to a course of action which will increase teacher-student contact time for all students. In light of the current Covid-19 status in our Federation, the Ministry of Education, on the advice of the Ministry of Health, has taken the decision to return to full-day instruction for all students enrolled in our public schools,” noted Minister Powell.

Providing clarification, Minister Powell elaborated, “This means that all educational institutions including Basseterre High School, Washington Archibald High School and Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School, who have been operating on a shift system, will return to full-time instruction at the start of the third term on April 25, 2022.”

Reinforcing the main concern of the health and well-being of students, Minister Powell urged all to continue to abide by the established Covid-19 prevention protocols.

“When we commence full-time instruction in all schools during Term III, I urge everyone to continue to follow all the precautionary recommendations and guidelines outlined by our government acting on the advice of the National Covid-19 Task Force. Let us continue to uphold the appropriate hygiene protocols and practice the necessary physical distancing to limit the spread of the virus,” he said.

School resumes on Monday, April 25, 2022.