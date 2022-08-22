Shenseea Reminds Us Beenie Man & Bounty Killer Had Greatest Verzuz Of All Time

Shenseea might be slightly biased when she named Beenie Man and Bounty Killer the best Verzuz of all time.

The hit-for-hit live show might be going through some legal troubles right now with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland suing Triller for $28 million, but we can’t forget the massive culture shift Verzuz brought us in the height of the pandemic when no one was performing live, and everyone was at home.

In what started as a live clash on Instagram, usually between two artistes of the same genre and era, Verzuz has grown into a whole movement. Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were a major part of the catalyst that saw Verzuz becoming a household name and a multimillion-dollar show business. Co-founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland previously admitted that the two dancehall legends set the tone and helped make the show more attractive for other legends in music to make appearances.

Like most of us who are avid fans of dancehall music and these two greats, Shenseea didn’t hesitate to remind her fans of the historic showdown. “Beenie Man and Bounty Killer had the best Verzuz Battle of all time,” she tweeted over the weekend.

Hardly anyone disagreed with Shenseea’s statement, and in case you have doubts, just take a peek at the reactions to her tweet. “I’ve watched this bout 10 times and it’s not even close this clash was just for the culture and beyond if you know you know,” one fan wrote.

Some fans are now calling for another round of Beenie and Bounty or perhaps a Sean Paul and Shaggy Verzuz. Sean Paul had previously expressed his disinterest in a Verzuz, saying he is not a fan of clash culture. Although he appears to have a change of heart about Verzuz, he has yet to seal a deal to go up against Shaggy. Still, he recently revealed that he and the dancehall legend spoke about it.

Shenseea is currently working on her sophomore album set for release sometime next year. Meanwhile, her debut project Alpha has been getting a lot of airplay, making her among the top streaming Jamaican artists on Spotify. Her new project has yet to get a title, but she promised it will be something completely different from what we used to be hearing from her.

Perhaps Shenseea herself will consider a Verzuz challenge of her own. The big question is, who would she go up against?