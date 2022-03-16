Shenseea Defends Kim Kardashian Over “Get your a** up and work” Backlash

Shenseea shared her thoughts on Kim Kardashian recently getting some backlash over her statement on hard work.

Kim Kardashian was back in the press this week but not because of Kanye West. The businesswoman and influencer faced backlash for her comments telling women to get up and work.

Many social media users bashed Kim Kardashian as they called her comments ironic, saying she doesn’t know what struggle is. Some folks felt like her comments diminish the actual work of women who work hard but either don’t get the opportunities the Kardashians have or are not paid enough.

Still, some felt they could relate to the message, but it came from the wrong messenger.

Shenseea on Tuesday defended Kim against the criticisms as she noted that the persons bashing her are being unfair as Kim also works even though many people think it’s not “hard work.”

While on the Cruz Show, the Alpha artist defended Kim against critics who called her privileged and tone-deaf.

“A lot of people are saying, ‘Great message, wrong messenger,’” a host interjected before Shenseea continued, “Why? No. Because at the end of the day, [Kim] cannot continue to do what she’s doing without working.”

“She [is] still working. Even if it comes easy, there are a lot of people that come from money and they just sit there,” Shenseea said. “While [Kim is] branching off in fashion, doing this, you see her popping up here and there. She’s doing things with lawyers. She’s trying to make a change,” Shenseea spoke about Kim’s work on criminal justice reform with Van Jones.

She also said work is work, whether easy or hard or smart, as she spoke of the Kardashians reality show.

“Work, different forms of work.” The “Blessed” singer added, “But they still have to work. To me, the Kardashian [family] still work.”

She continued, “Ones that we’ve been seeing, they’re working even to get up and do a reality TV show. That’s a work.”

Kim received backlash for the comments advising women to work.

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim quips. “Get your f***ing a* up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Many have criticized Kim Kardashian, including activist and actress Jameela Jamil.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” the “How to Build a Girl” actress wrote. “This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

Both Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have supported Shenseea as Kanye gave her the first notable big break internationally with two collaborations on his Donda album.

@kimkardashian Story

Last year, Kim had shared her lyrics from “OK OK Pt 2” in the height of her and Kanye working on their marriage.

Watch the clip from Shenseea on The Cruz below.