October 5, 2022
Shawn White Appointed New NHC Board Chairman
Shawn White Appointed New NHC Board Chairman
The content originally appeared on:
ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Shawn White is the new Chairman of the Board of the National Housing Corporation (NHC).
