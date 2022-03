The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police have ruled that the death of Mario Riley was a homicide and on March 23, 2022, 25-year-old Shakeem Thomas of Basseterre was charged with his murder. The offence was committed on March 01, 2022. Thomas is currently in Police custody.