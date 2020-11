BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Police are investigating a traffic accident at the Shadwell Roundabout. The incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3. It involved motor lorry P 1335 owned by SOL EC St. Kitts Limited and was being driven by Orville Crossley of Pond Road, Newtown. Crossley was travelling west from Gillard’s […]

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –- Nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who recently left the twin-island Federation to travel to a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member state participating in the regional travel bubble have been assured that an accommodation will be made to defer the upfront cost of quarantine upon their return. […]