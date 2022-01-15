Several Persons Arrested And Charged In Relation To Illegal Entry Case In Nevis

Several Persons Arrested And Charged In Relation To Illegal Entry Case In Nevis
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
Police investigations into the entry of illegal immigrants have resulted in several persons receiving a number of charges. Some twenty-one (21) nationals of Haiti are in custody after entering the Federation via Nevis illegally on January 02, 2022, on a vessel that ran aground at Bath Village.