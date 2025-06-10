Minister Spencer Brand tours Brown Hill to address flooding challenges after rain induced floods  Basseterre High school recieves photocopy machine donation from local business  St Kitts and Nevis receives medical equipment from Republic of China (Taiwan)  S.L. Horsford Finance donates to govt to improve road infrastructure across...  PM Dr Terrance Drew lauds progress at Kim Collins Stadium  RLB International Airport fully owned by St Kitts and Nevis, refutes false claims 
Several people killed in school shooting in Austria 

10 June 2025
DEVELOPING STORY,

Several people have been killed in a suspected shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they have secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected”, the police said in a post on X. 

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the facility starting around 10am (8:00 GMT), with the attack taking place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst-ever mass shootings.

Austria’s second-biggest city Graz is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 inhabitants.

More to come…

 

