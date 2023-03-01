Seventeen Icons Awarded for Sterling Contribution to St. Peter’s Community

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 1, 2023 (SKNIS): Staff and students of the Dean Glasford Primary (DGP) School in St. Peters honoured seventeen (17) community icons at a Special Icons Ceremony on Tuesday, February 28 for their sterling contribution to the community, climaxing History and Heritage Month activities in the school.

The Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Joycelyn Blanchard were awarded in the area of Health; Lincoln Bass in the category of Entertainment; Laurice ‘Delores’ Hobson in Education; Maxwell ‘Controller’ Bass in Security; Jonathon Bass and Mable Morton – Entrepreneurship; Atiba Harris and Shaquille Barzey – Sports and Patricia Nurse-Clarke for Community Development. Additionally, Reverend Joseph Edmeade and Archdeacon Isaiah Phillip were awarded in the category of Ecclesiastical Affairs; Kennedy ‘Natural Hazel and Aidan Hendrickson – Culture; Henry Thomas and Mavis Phillip – Environment and Leon Anthony in Agriculture.

“They are indeed a diverse group of respected community leaders, some of whom have also been awarded national honours for their unwavering contribution and service to our community and country by extension,” said Sherima Collins, Principal of the Dean Glasford Primary School. “Therefore, we know that we are on the right track in celebrating and elevating some of the best in our country.”

Principal Collins said that the icons have left an indelible mark on the community and in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Icons, each and every one of you has undoubtedly made a profound and lasting impact. Your willingness to go beyond the call of duty, the commitments that you have shown in your area and the way you have given selflessly to others, speak both to your strength and the quality of your character,” she said. “The commonalities among you are many – hardworking, dedicated, passionate and your clarity of purpose.”

The Special Icons Ceremony was celebrated under the theme: “Celebrating the Ones Who Inspire Us to Do More and Become More.”

“Today’s theme is quite fitting as it encapsulates the impact of your contributions. You have encouraged us all to push through even when the task seems daunting. Forge ahead when the journey seems lonely and persevere even during the most difficult times,” she said. “As we roll out the red carpet for you, our community luminaries, I extend warmest congratulations to all of you.”

Shelana Barzey, Deputy Principal said that the Icons came from humble beginnings, and encouraged students to utilize the role models in the community.

“You don’t have to be rich to make a difference, you only have to care. So to you our DGP stars, I want you to leave here knowing that you don’t have to look outside or elsewhere for role models, our examples are right here in our backyard, in our community. You should not only be proud but you should also be inspired,” said Deputy Principal Barzey.

The awardees will continue to play an integral part in the community and school by extension. Principal Collins and Deputy Principal Barzey said that the aim is to have them visit the school on Thursdays – which is designated as Gender Assembly – to speak to the students. Also, they will play key roles in various activities organized by the school.