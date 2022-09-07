Seniors on Nevis Welcome Return of Social Services Recreational Programme

Charlestown, Nevis, September 06, 2022 (NIA) — It was a joyous occasion when the seniors from around Nevis met as one group since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.

The Seniors Recreational Group Meeting, a weekly activity of the Seniors Citizens Division in the Ministry of Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration resumed on August 30, 2022, at the Jessups Community Centre.

The Department of Information was on hand to witness the groups from every parish on Nevis’ return for the resumption of the meetings. There were many moments of embracing, and handshaking with lots of smiles and laughter.

Mrs. Silvia Audain who is from St. Kitts noted that she moved to Nevis and has since been enjoying the island to the fullest including meeting with the seniors.

“I am happy to tell you how wonderful it is to be together with a group like the seniors’ group from Nevis. I really reside in Charlestown…but today the privilege is mine to say thank God for Jesus. He is a friend that sticketh closer than a bother.

“I am very happy to be here and to extend my wishes to all who are here today. So I’m asking that everyone who is here today would continue coming and may the good Lord bless and keep us, and as he’s coming soon for those who are prepared for him, let us all not prepare only to be here with the seniors but to go with Christ when he shall come,” she said.

Mrs. Carmen Phillip of Butlers Village who could not hide her happiness explained how she longed for the return of the group meetings.

“I am here to say how happy I am that we are back. It has been a long time coming. It seems almost too long because when we get together as seniors it’s a part of what carries us through. It’s like from week to week and we really look forward to meeting, so we are very happy to be back.

“My birthday was last Tuesday, I made 77 years and I’m indeed happy that I could have made such a milestone, and now that I’m back with all the other seniors it really gives me a great feeling…

“[I] just [enjoy] being around everybody. I like the outings, just going out and seeing different places but when we sit down together in the centres it is a difference because, you know, we play games, little activities that we have sort of make it feel good but overall, I do like the whole programme,” she said.

Mrs. Muriel Cromwell Freeman who lives at Dasents Road in Gingerland returned to Nevis after 47 years in the United Kingdom. Her desire to meet and make new friends was one of her key reasons for signing up for the programme.

“I’ve always been active in my country and during 47 years living in England it was always my desire to be back home and so that’s where I am, and so, hearing about the seniors’ group, I feel that’s the only way I can get to meet new people and be involved in anything that’s positive,” she said.

Mrs. Cromwell Freeman expressed that she was interested in the craft and is willing to share her knowledge in that area with other members of the group who are interested.

She said it is her intention to continue being active even though she is a senior citizen, a desire which stems from her younger days in the Nevis Girls Brigade.

“Yes, of course, I intend to be active as one of the officers in the Brigade. Once a Brigade officer, always a Brigade officer and I was proud to say, the first Nevis Girls Brigade Company for 4 1/2 years until I got married in 1975 and left for the UK. So I still as able will continue serving my Girls Brigade,” he said.