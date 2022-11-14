Senior Citizens in Stapleton Treated by Police

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 11, 2022 (RSCNPF): The senior citizens in the Stapleton area who are included in the Stapleton Police Senior Service were treated as part of an initiative for the Month of Older Persons.

Although celebrated in October, the Officers at the Stapleton Police Station only recently wrapped up their efforts with the delivery of a food hamper and a fruit basket to two residents in their district. Previously, eight others had their feet cared for by Soul-2-Sole and Nails by Rhonda who were brought in to assist in that area. Included in this year’s commemorative activities was the newest member of the Senior Service, 101-year-old Edmond Davis.

Sergeant with responsibility for the Stapleton Police Station, Sergeant Charmaine Audain, explained that while the Officers were brainstorming about activities they could undertake they reflected on the success of their Mother’s Day efforts.

“We tried to think about how we could show our love and appreciation for our elderly and I remembered on Mother’s Day, you know, how they enjoyed the foot care, the pedicure and stuff like that. So, I touched base with most of the family members and caretakers and persons really engaged us. One of the elderly persons had her feet done recently, so we blessed her with a fruit basket and another specifically requested a food hamper so we gave her what she asked for,” Sergeant Audain.

Officers at the Stapleton Police Station launched the Stapleton Police Senior Service in 2020 as part of their outreach initiatives when Officers had observed during their patrols that some elderly persons in the area lived alone. The Police Officers regularly stop by to check in on the individuals and sometimes assist them with errands. They decided to launch a service to help some of the most senior residents in their district whether they lived alone or not.

“We just want to let them know that we are here and that we are not just only popping-in and just saying ‘hi’ and stuff like that. We just want to give back to let them know that they are a part of us. They are a part of our foundation. They are a part of our roots. They’re the reason why we are here today and we want to celebrate with them also,” added the Sergeant. “I want to thank those in the community who assisted. Also, Retired Police Officer Sylvia Dabrio. She continues to assist us and donate to the elderly. Also, to the staff for their little contribution here and there. So, all and all, it’s about sharing the love and letting them know that we love them and we appreciate them.”