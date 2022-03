The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is monitoring reports of an earthquake that was felt earlier this afternoon.

Reports reaching the agency indicates that the tremor was felt around 2:00p.m by a number of residents in the Basseterre, St. Peters and Frigate Bay areas.

We are investigating and trying to authenticate the information.

Residents are asked to stay tuned to the National Emergency Management Agency and the St. Kitts and Nevis Met Office for more updates.