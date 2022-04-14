SEDU Opens Registration for Women Interested in Beauty Entrepreneurship Seminar

Charlestown, Nevis, April 13, 2022 (NIA) — Women on Nevis who meet the criteria and are interested in working in the beauty industry, are invited to register for a 10-day Beauty Entrepreneurship Seminar from May 09 to 20, 2022, hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) and Taiwan ICDF Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project (WEEFIP).

Ms. Rhonda Thompson, Business Development Officer at SEDU, outlined the registration process on April 13, 2022, noting that online registration will remain open until May 04, 2022.

“Persons can scan the QR code or click the link on our Facebook handles SBDC, Small Business Development Centre, to access the registration form for the upcoming Beauty Entrepreneurship Seminar.

“Learn the business of beauty, skills and techniques to improve your knowledge of the beauty industry. The registration link is https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSfrlzEahROZwv…/viewform. For further information contact SEDU at (869) 469 5521 ext. 5171 or at [email protected] or [email protected],” she said.

Ms. Thompson noted that to register, the applicants must be unemployed, underemployed or vulnerable as the seminar aims to improve their employability and entrepreneurial skills.

“They will acquire the ability to perform as confident and competent beauticians. They will also be introduced to aspects of start-up business operations and management skills as an entrepreneur.

“The trainees will develop professional attitude and knowledge of hair and skincare, manicure, pedicure, beauty treatments comprising of the different aspects of make-up, from casual to bridal makeup; massages; and hair styling techniques and methods,” she said.

The WEEFIP also hosted a training seminar on Application and Innovation Digital Skills in December 2021.

The overall project targets women who are unemployed or seeking jobs, and entrepreneurs or business owners who employ three women or fewer.