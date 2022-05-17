Security Forces, MANTAB Get Big Wins as Division 1 Season Resumes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 17, 2022 — After almost a one-year layoff due to COVID-19, action resumed in the SKNFA Division 1 football on Tuesday at the Kim Collins Stadium in Bird Rock. Security Forces F.C. continues to pile the pressure on the league leaders with a big 4-3 victory over Conaree Fireballs at the Kim Collins Stadium in Bird Rock.

Scoring for Security forces

Dennis Phillip 12th min

Lesburt Jeffrey 15th min

Donyelle Francis 35th min

Omari Piggott 45th min

Scoring for Conaree Fireballs

Orlando Mitchum struck twice 16th & 51st min

Germa Browne 28th min

After the match, Coach of Security Forces Gary Clark said the victory was crucial to his team. “My team performed very well, seeing that this was a very crucial game in the standings…we’re looking forward to greater things coming,” Clarke said.

Dwight Huggins, a player with Conaree Fireballs said the performance of the team was a good performance, despite the loss. “It was a very good one. Can’t complain. We lost by one goal, lost the three points but we still feel like we won the game because we outplayed them in the dying minutes of the game,” Huggins said.

The security Forces’ lead at the top of the table however was short-lived as in the very next match, Mantab delivered a mauling of KFC Trinity/Challengers United 8-0.

Scoring for Mantab

Sylvester Alexander 4 goals – 10th, 19th, 60th & 75th mins

Everseley Davis hat trick – 34th, 68th & 84th min

Arvill Challenger 77th min

Coach Vaughn Patrick of Mantab was pleased with the win. “Basically, the game plan was to come out and get the three points because it was very important. One point separates the top three teams so we know getting a win would have been very important. And as you saw earlier Security Forces also got a win so we knew we had to keep up the momentum. Action in Division 1 continues this Thursday at the Warner Park.