Second Form Geography Students Meet with Career Professionals

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, 6 October 2022 – At least one hundred Geography students are meeting this morning with local professionals whose careers are based on the subject of Geography.

Second-form students from each high school, both public and private are targeted, according to the Acting Director of the Urban Development Unit, Rhon Boddie.He said, “The objective of the event is to offer Geography students an insight into possible professional careers in which Geography is essential, through presentations fromprofessionals in the work environment.”

The students will get first-hand accounts from professionals who work in Air Traffic Control,Planning Department, Statistics Department, an Airline Pilot, Boat Captain, Forecaster and anan officer from the Urban Development Unit.

The hope is that with this awareness, the students when selecting their subjects upon being promoted to Form three, would be encouraged to select Geography at the CXC level.The half-day event is hosted by the Urban Development Unit as part of its week of activities that will end tomorrow Friday with a Demonstration project in the Independence Square.