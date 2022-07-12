Sean Paul Mines Gold In The UK With Alexis Jordan-Assisted “Got 2 Luv U”

Sean Paul mines more gold certifications in the UK thanks to his classic “Got 2 Luv U” with songstress Alexis Jordan.

Sean Paul continues to prove to us that he has the Midas touch. The veteran dancehall artist has achieved yet another impressive accolade to add to his already littered shelf as his track “Got 2 Luv U,” which also featured American singer Alexis Jordan, has been certified gold in the United Kingdom. This is his seventh gold-certified single in the United Kingdom.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) made the announcement last Friday, July 8. The single, released in 2011, has already sold over 400,000 units, according to The Official Charts Company.

The track is the first single from his fifth studio album Tomahawk Technique and was released by Atlantic Records. The track enjoyed an extended period in the spotlight after it was featured in the 2012 film Magic Mike.

The “Get Busy” singer combined his talents with OneRepublic lead singer Ryan Tedder and Norwegian production duo Stargate to write the track. The video for the track has also done extremely well.

It was filmed on August 29, 2011, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Las Vegas and the Vanity Nightclub. The video was uploaded to YouTube on September 15. To date, the three minutes and thirty-four seconds video has over 439 million views.

The Jamaica Observer spoke with Murray Elias, a former business colleague of Sean Paul’s, who expressed joy that the track was being given a new life in the days of music streaming. He acknowledged that it was no easy feat for an artist who began his career so long ago to still be competing in the digital age. Something he attributed to Paul’s unique approach to making anthems.

“He has 27 million followers on Spotify and he’s also in the Billionaire Stream Club on Pandora. Streaming drives everything. Songs like Got 2 Luv U and Like Glue continue to grow over time and reach new heights in the streaming age, as has his entire catalogue,” he added.

The track got to No. 11 in the United Kingdom and was also very successful on the European charts as it made the top 10 in Scotland, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Czech Republic, and Austria. In Australia, Romania, Switzerland, and Venezuela, it topped the charts.

Over in the US, it did not enjoy as much success but was able to make the Billboard Hot 100, coming in at No. 84 and number 20 on the Rap Singles chart, as well as number 18 on Rhythmic Top 40.

“Got 2 Luv U” has already been certified platinum in Switzerland (20,000), platinum in Germany (300,000), platinum in Australia (70,00), gold in Spain (20,000), gold in Canada (40,000), and gold in Austria (15,000).

Sean Paul’s other gold-certified singles in the United Kingdom include “Do You Remember “with Jay Sean and Lil Jon, “Like Glue,” “Mad Love” with David Guetta and Becky G, “What About Us” with The Saturdays,” Baby Boy” with Beyonce and “She Doesn’t Mind.”

The “Mad Love” deejay is currently on an extensive tour called Scorcha, which will see him visit several cities across Europe, including Luxembourg, Denmark, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. The tour is expected to end with performances in the US and Canada in October.