Sean Kingston’s Mother Released From Jail On $160K Bond, Charges Detailed

Sean Kingston’s mom, Janice Turner, has been released on a $160,000 bond and appeared to celebrate her release from jail in a video posted on Monday. Turner spent a few days in prison after Broward County Sheriffs raided her son’s home over alleged fraud and was released late Sunday afternoon.

Sean Kingston was also arrested shortly after his mother during a performance in California on Thursday. They were both charged with eight (8) counts of fraud and theft in extensive warrants detailing a fraud scheme that revealed scam representations in exchange for goods.

In a video released on Monday, Sean Kingston’s mother appeared in good spirits as she pranced around and danced as she exited a car while someone was hyping her up. The 61-year-old Jamaican spent four days in jail after she was arrested at his Southwest Ranches home.

Turner was charged with conducting an organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and identity theft, which occurred between October and March, where she and her son allegedly defrauded victims of over 450,000 in jewelry, $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 for an Escalade dealer, $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $86,000 for a customized bed as well as a music and sound system from an entertainment company for a 232-inch television set and surround sound system.

In court Friday, her attorney, Sam Stark, successfully argued that she should receive a bond as she has no violent priors, and the current charges are also non-violent. The prosecution brought up her 2006 federal conviction for bank fraud and stated that she was not new to financial crimes.

Kingston has yet to appear in court. He is currently in custody at the San Bernardino County jail and will be extradited to Jamaica later this week.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer experienced success with his hit song in 2007 and later his “Eenie Meenie” collaboration with Justin Bieber. Authorities allege that his fraud scheme involved priming victims with the promise that he would get Bieber to make videos for them and, in exchange, receive goods and merchandise. However, the promise is never delivered.