Sean Kingston Released On $100K Bond For Million Dollar Fraud Case

Jamaican American singer Sean Kingston was released on a $100,000 bond on Tuesday after he appeared before a Broward County Court Judge following his arrest along with his mother for allegedly defrauding various victims of over $1 million dollars.

The 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, is alleged to have defrauded various persons of money, jewelry, furniture, and other commodities between October 2023 – March 2024.

Sean Kingston appeared in court after spending almost two weeks in jail. His lawyer, Robert ‘Bob’ Rosenblatt, is quoted by BBC News as saying that the artist is pleading not guilty to the fraud charges and disputing that he defrauded anyone.

According to the lawyer, the alleged victims’ claims are false, and there was no fraud but rather a breach of contract for failing to pay.

“I don’t know who is claiming they owe money. We were aware of the watches, we are aware of the TV issue…” If there are other issues I’m not sure about… It’s a breach of contract. There’s no fraud here. There’s no organized fraud at all,” the attorney was quoted by BBC.

On Wednesday, the artist broke his silence for the first time as he thanked everyone for their support.

“It’s great to be home!!! A special thanks to God. My family, my friends and my legal team,” he wrote in a graphic posted on Instagram naming Robert Rosenblatt, James Stark (who represented his mother Janice Turner in court for her bond hearing), Mark Garegos, Zeljka Bozanic, Pierre Pollas.

“And I cannot forget about my amazing fans, thank you for all your love and support! I love you guys,” the “Eenie Meenie” artist said.

Kingston’s mother also shared gratitude for her son’s release. “God you are in control,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dancehall selector Foota Hype also welcomed the artist home. “Welcome home brother @seankingston God a God,” he wrote on Instagram.

The artist also received love from his fans in the comments section. Many expressed relief that he was no longer in jail.

