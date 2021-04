Cruise ships are set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis in July, after the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) announced the Federation was on the itinerary of the Seabourn Odyssey, a ship in the ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line, which resumes Caribbean sailings in late July, 2021. The SKTA says that the 7-day itinerary also […]