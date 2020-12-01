Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to issue a ruling immediately blocking a plan by President Donald Trump’s administration to exclude immigrants living in the United States in an undocumented capacity from the population totals.
Caribbean News - Another Caribbean National Named To The Biden Administration
Mon Nov 30 , 2020
You May Like
Scotus Justices Appear Reluctant To Block Trump Immigrant Census Push
Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared reluctant to issue a ruling immediately blocking a plan by President Donald Trump’s administration to exclude immigrants living in the United States in an undocumented capacity from the population totals.
Caribbean News - Another Caribbean National Named To The Biden Administration
Mon Nov 30 , 2020