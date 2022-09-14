Scores of Citizens and Residents of St. Kitts and Nevis Sign Book of Condolence for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 14, 2022 (SKNIS): Scores of citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis continue to sign a Book of Condolence for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second expressing heartfelt sympathies and sharing words of comfort for the members of the British Royal family.

The Book of Condolence is prominently positioned at the entrance of Government Headquarters. It can be accessed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until Thursday, September 15, 2022. Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, and members of his Cabinet signed the Book of Condolence on Monday, September 12, 2022

Stacia Williams-Christmas of McKnight signed the Book of Condolence on behalf of her family, who she said traces back to Frederick Theophilus Williams, who served as a Minister of Government in 1956.

“The Queen has been with me for all of my life,” she said, noting that the late Monarch has been a stable figure during the transition of St. Kitts and Nevis from a British Overseas Territory to an independent twin-island Federation. “It’s just right to pay respects to the person who has been [the] Head of State of our country for many years.”

Lavardo Cummings, a 31-year-old man residing in Phillips Village, has fond sentiments for the late Queen and her family. Cummings explained that he saw Her late Majesty and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, when they visited Jamaica in February 2002. The Jamaica national said that he is in mourning for the passing of the Queen, who died on September 08, 2022.

“I am a royalist,” Mr. Cummings stated. “I am feeling very sad. Remember, she has been on the throne since 1952 when her father died, so I am feeling very sad.”

Mr. Cummings also interacted with His Royal Highness Charles, Prince of Wales (now His Majesty King Charles III) during a Royal visit to St. Kitts and Nevis in March 2019, and the experience still resonates.

“It was an overwhelming experience, and I still bask in that moment,” the young man stated. He expressed the desire to see the new United Kingdom Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, His Majesty King Charles III.