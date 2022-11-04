Schools Celebrate Literacy Week

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, November 01, 2022:​ Primary Schools across St. Kitts have started their annual celebration of Literacy Week. The activity is aimed at peaking students interest in books and reading, consequently making the schools’ library thrilling and exciting to students.

Both Cayon and Tucker Clarke primary schools observed Literacy Week Monday October 24 to Thursday October 27.

In a brief telephone interview, Deputy Principal of Cayon Primary, Ms. Sycely Liburd stated, “the week was a success as students were exposed to various ways in which they can enjoy reading. Tuesday’s ‘Readnic’ activity allowed students to enjoy reading in a picnic setting. The students were enthused and realized that reading can be exciting, engaging and satisfying.”

Cayon Primary School celebrated the week under the theme Reading is the Key to Rise Above the Ordinary.

Speaking with the Education Media Unit, principal of the Tucker Clarke primary school, Mr. Devon Harris elucidated, “I think the Tucker Clarke Literacy Week was a success! As usual the students were very excited and this year the teachers were able to garner new knowledge as they learnt to read brail and communicate using sign language. With such a success we look forward to next year’s activities.

Literacy Week at the Tucker Clarke Primary School was observed under the theme Ready to Energize, Aspire and Discover.

Other Literacy Week / Day observations are listed below

Sandy Point Primary: Thursday, November 03 under the theme Pop Open a Good Book

Edgar T Morris Primary: Friday, November 04 under the theme Reading is the Passport to Countless Adventures

Beach Allen Primary: Monday, November 07 – Friday, November 11, under the theme Love for Learning

Irish Town Primary: Monday, November 07 – Friday, November 11, under the theme Reading is a Passport to Continuous Adventures

Violet Petty Primary: Monday, November 07 – Friday, November 11, under the theme Literacy Transform the Mind and the World

Saddlers Primary school: Monday 14 – Friday, November 18, under the theme Igniting Literacy: Empowering Minds; Manifesting Understanding