School Uniform Assistance Program 2022

The Department of Community Development & Social Services wishes to inform the general public that the application process for school uniform assistance will be opened on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Persons in need of assistance may apply between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm Mondays to Thursdays at any of the following community centers: Newtown, McKnight, Old Road, St. Paul’s, Tabernacle and Ottleys-Lodge.

If absolutely necessary, persons can apply at the main office at Lime Kiln Commercial Development (Second floor Antioch Baptist Church). Applicants are asked to bring their most recent payslips, utility bills, correct uniform sizes and, if they are applying for the first time, their child’s/children’s birth certificate.

Please note that all applicants are required to properly wear masks and sanitize hands upon entry. The application period for uniform assistance closes on August 31st, 2022. The deadline for CFBC and AVEC uniform applicants is September 30th, 2022.