Scholarships to Study in Azerbaijan

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue Bachelor’s, Master‘s, and Doctoral studies at various universities in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The scholarship covers costs associated with tuition, international flight (once per year), medical insurance, visa, and registration. Students will also be provided with a monthly allowance to cover expenses associated with meals, accommodation, and utilities.

Application forms are available online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yJ5yJraLikU0_V2HfdrlXdqS6hNbXk5T/view A list of participating universities can be accessed at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QYiiQTi9RWolJVJiOGlVydmNYT8fZmH7/view

Applications must be accompanied by certified copies of diplomas and transcripts, a copy of passport information page, a notarized copy of medical certificates, two photos, a resume, and a motivation letter.

Documents should be submitted to Natasha Burt at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on or before March 10, 2022.