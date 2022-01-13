Scholarship to Study in Serbia

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for a scholarship to pursue studies in Serbia.

The scholarship covers the cost related to a temporary residence visa, validation of high school/university documents, Serbian language courses (online and in-person) and selected studies, accommodation, meals, health insurance, and a monthly stipend. The successful candidate will bear the cost of airfare expenses, public transportation in Serbia, and school textbooks.

Information relating to the course and level of study is available from the Government’s Human Resource Management Department (HRMD). Applications must be submitted to HRMD before Friday, January 21, 2022.

Telephone 467-1323 for more information