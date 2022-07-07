SCASPA Officially Welcomes Reconstituted Board of Directors

Bird Rock, Basseterre, July 7, 2022 (SCASPA) — The St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) is pleased to officially announce and welcome the composition of the reconstituted SCASPA Board of Directors who have consented to serve on the Authority’s Board in accordance with section 4, a subsection of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) Act Cap 8.07, which provides for the appointment of members to the SCASPA Board.

The new SCASPA Board of Directors is set to provide further diversity within the Authority with Gary DaSilva serving as Chairman of the Board and Charmaine Heyliger appointed with the duties of Director and Secretary to the Board. Other members of the newly formed Board are namely, Jermaine Lake, Natasha Daniel, Deeno Cumberbatch, Junior Serrant, Austin Julius and returning board member Orrin Hughes.

The St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority abbreviated as SCASPA is a statutory corporation formed by the Government of St. Kitts & Nevis in 1993 uniting the Air and Sea Ports in St. Kitts. The Authority provides the gateway to St. Kitts, operating the Port Zante Cruise Ship Terminal, the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport, the Basseterre Deep Water (Cargo) Port and the Basseterre Ferry Terminal.

The Authority is managed by a Board of Directors and a Management Team.

As facilitators of Trade and by extension – Tourism, SCASPA falls under the umbrella of the Ministry of Tourism, Transport and Ports and is assigned to the current minister responsible – Hon. Wendy Phipps.

The Authority serves as great support for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to create a powerful stimulus for International Trade, Tourism, and long-term economic expansion, ultimately boosting the Federation’s development.

The Management and Staff of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) congratulate the new 8-member board of professionals who are tasked with policy-making, providing strategic governance and oversight for the Authority in fulfilling its mandate.

SCASPA…Working Smarter, to Serve you Better!