Sandy Point Shooting Under Investigation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 16 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident in Sandy Point, St. Kitts, on Saturday.

The event occurred between the hours of 5AM and 6AM and left James Ham of Farm Site, Sandy Point, with a gunshot wound in his left shoulder. Mr. Ham reported to Police that he was awoken by the sound of footsteps in his yard.

While looking out a window to find the source of the sound, he stated that a masked assailant fired a single shot in his direction then fled. Mr. Ham reportedly sought medical attention a short while after at the Pogson Hospital in Sandy Point.

He was later transferred to the Joseph N. France General Hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he has been warded in stable condition. The alleged crime scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and pieces of evidence were taken into custody.

The police are asking anyone with information about this and any other criminal matter, to contact the nearest Police station, or the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline at 707.

-30-