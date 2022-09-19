Sandy Point FC Wins Division 1 Championship

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 17, 2022 (SKNFA) — E & K Mini Mart Sandy Point FC are the 2021 SKNFA Division 1 Champions after they defeated Elco Ltd Security Forces FC 4-1 on Sunday at the Warner Park Cricket stadium.

Scoring for Security Forces

Donyelle Francis 64th min

Scoring for Sandy Point

Elzhandai Warner 22nd min

Jahlyan Burt (pk) 38th min

Deacon Liddie 43rd min

Shaquan Pemberton 85th min

Abidjan Woodley (Sandy Point) 72nd min

(Serious foul play)

The players burst into celebrations on the field at the sound of the final whistle. They were presented with their championship trophy by SKNFA President Atiba Harris and former SKNFA Vice President Don Grant. After the match we spoke to Sandy Point Coach Kenneth Douglas. “Congratulations to my players. All week we have been training a certain way and they went out there and did it,” Coach Douglas said. Sandy Point player Tijanie Fahie said at half time, the coach told them to continue playing what they have been playing in the first half and hit the opponents on the counter attack. “We did it for the fans because it’s been a while Sandy Point didn’t make it to Premier League. We decided we would do it for our family, community, sponsor and our coaches. They were asking for it and we told them we are going to bring it home,” he said. Both Sandy Point and Security Forces have been promoted to the SKNFA Premier League for next season.