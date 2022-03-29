Sandy Point Benevolent Society to Award Scholars at Formal Ceremony

Sandy Point, St Kitts March 29 2022 — The Sandy Point Benevolent Society (St Kitts Chapter) will host its second annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 31st, 2022. The event is being held to officially recognize and award the student scholars of the Society in a celebratory setting. The programme this year includes renditions from past awardees and a pan selection from the CEMSS Gems – the school’s steel orchestra sponsored by the SPBS.

Former Principal Awardee – Arljanique Warde, is the Featured Speaker of the event which will also hear remarks from Hon Shawn Richards, Deputy Prime Minister and Area Representative. “We are delighted to host this event for the second year after the inaugural event last year. Being able to successfully navigate the challenges of Covid that called for a virtual speech day and prize-giving in 2021, we decided to create this event to acknowledge our scholarship winners,” shared Shermin Stevens, President of the St Kitts Chapter of the Sandy Point Benevolent Society. “We celebrate and salute our scholars, their family and benefactors of the SPBS in a space where all can be appreciated and acknowledged,” she added.

Prizes will be awarded in several categories including exemplary results in CAPE and CSEC examinations and the Principal Awards. Scholarship recipients will also receive the funds from the scholarships provided by The Vince DeSuza Educational Scholarship, The Briannagh Dennehy SPBS Scholarship and Jimmell’s Community Outreach Award.

The Sandy Point Benevolent Society acknowledges the support of its many benefactors especially its longstanding contributors in Sir Hugh and Lady Rawlins, Her Excellency Dame Constance Mitcham, Robelto “Tango” Glasgow, Dr Hannah Guishard, Briannagh Dennehy, Mr Alrick Warner, and Jacquelyn Payne.

The awards ceremony will be followed by a dinner and dance reception at the Sandy Point Community Center.