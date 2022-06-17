Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS) 2022 Scholarships

The Sandy Point Benevolent Society (SPBS) invites interested persons to apply for its 2022 scholarships.

Prospective candidates must be:

Graduates of the Charles E Mills Secondary School/Sandy Point High School and the Verchilds High School

SPBS Principal Award Winners with a Grade Point Average of 3.0 or higher

A native Sandy Pointer from a challenged socio-economic background (specifically for the Ridley Guishard Memorial Scholarship)

Scholarships range in value from US$1,000 to US$9,000. Each application should be submitted with an essay that explains how the scholarship would assist and how the potential scholar plans to contribute to the community or national development upon completion of their studies.

Application forms are available at www.spbsinc.org/scholarships/

The application deadline is July 10th, 2022.