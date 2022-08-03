Sandy Point and Security Forces FC Promoted to SKNFA Premier League

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 31, 2022 (SKNFA) — E and K Mini Mart Sandy Point FC will join Elco Ltd Security Forces F.C. in the SKNFA Premier League, after earning promotion with a 2-0 victory over Mantab in SKNFA Division 1 Final Four playoffs action at the Warner Park on Tuesday. That match was the tale of the tape of both teams, as the victor would earn a spot in the Division 1 playoff finals.

A draw would have been sufficient for Sandy Point but they took no chances and in the 58th minute, T’Ondre Rouss scored a brilliant goal to give Sandy Point the lead. Then in the 73rd minute, Jahlyan Burt added a second to seal the victory and premier league promotion for Sandy Point. It was not without a cost, however, as Sandy Point had a player sent off with a red card; Dion Taylor in the 77th minute.

Coach of Sandy Point Kenneth Douglas was elated with the victory and the fact that Sandy Point, after being in the premier league several years ago, is back in top-flight football. “I’m happy, I’m elated. I am very, very joyful. Its’ full time that Sandy Point be playing with the elites; the big boys; St. Paul’s, Conaree, Newtown, Cayon. We trained hard all season. That was our goal to get back in the Premier League and I am so happy for the boys,” he said. Coach Douglas disclosed that the players displayed hard work and dedication by coming to training every night and ensuring they played their part to get the desired result. “We are a proud people in Sandy Point and the people of Sandy Point want someplace to go. When there is Premier League football they will be right here supporting us and I am looking forward to the Premier League season,” he said.

Coach Vaughn Patrick of Mantab was obviously disappointed with the result. He congratulated Security Forces and Sandy Point on earning promotions. “I think we came out flat and not creating as many chances and the defensive errors cost us two goals and goals win games,” he said.

In the night’s earlier match, Security Forces ensured their passage to the Premier League and to the Division 1 finals with an emphatic 5-0 drubbing of Conaree Fireballs International. Goal scorers: Lesburt Jeffrey scoring a hattrick in the second of extra time in the first half, 77th and 82nd minutes, Donyelle Francis in the 70th minute and Eversley Fahie in the 84th minute.