BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sand mining in St. Kitts is not sustainable and continues to be a significant challenge posing major environmental impacts because truckers are not adhering to the requirements and standards, according to Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Department of Environment. Ms. Jeffers said outside of landslides and land slippage, the rate […]
Health systems we build back after COVID-19 must reach everyone - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Thu Dec 3 , 2020
You May Like
Sand mining in St. Kitts is unsustainable, an environmental challenge – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sand mining in St. Kitts is not sustainable and continues to be a significant challenge posing major environmental impacts because truckers are not adhering to the requirements and standards, according to Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Department of Environment. Ms. Jeffers said outside of landslides and land slippage, the rate […]
Health systems we build back after COVID-19 must reach everyone - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Thu Dec 3 , 2020
You May Like
Sand mining in St. Kitts is unsustainable, an environmental challenge – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sand mining in St. Kitts is not sustainable and continues to be a significant challenge posing major environmental impacts because truckers are not adhering to the requirements and standards, according to Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Department of Environment. Ms. Jeffers said outside of landslides and land slippage, the rate […]
Health systems we build back after COVID-19 must reach everyone - The St Kitts Nevis Observer
Thu Dec 3 , 2020