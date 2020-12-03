Sand mining in St. Kitts is unsustainable, an environmental challenge – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 7 hours ago

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Sand mining in St. Kitts is not sustainable and continues to be a significant challenge posing major environmental impacts because truckers are not adhering to the requirements and standards, according to Cheryl Jeffers, Conservation Officer in the Department of Environment. Ms. Jeffers said outside of landslides and land slippage, the rate […]
Health systems we build back after COVID-19 must reach everyone - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Thu Dec 3 , 2020
CHRIST CHURCH, Barbados — More than a billion people: that’s how many live with a disability today. Some disabilities are apparent, but not all, according to Dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). “Learning disabilities and mental disorders, for example, may hinder one’s full and […]

