Salvation Army Kettle Appeal 2023 Launched

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Nov 11, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): On Saturday, 11th November, 2023 the Salvation Army launched its annual Kettle Appeal guided by the theme “Love Beyond Christmas” at a ceremony held at the circus in downtown Basseterre.

The launch signaled the beginning of the Salvation’s Army biggest annual fundraising events where kettles are set up in different areas with volunteers ringing bells, giving persons the opportunity to donate to assist someone in need this Christmas.

Speaking at the launch Captain Sudnel Carpel explained how the kettle drive initially came about.

Captain Sudnel Carpel

“In 1891 when a Salvation army captain used a pot to collect funds in San Francisco for the destitute. The Red cattle camping has grown to be the most recognized charitable camping worldwide, and now it has become a Christmas tradition all over the world where many people look to the Salvation army for assistance at Christmas time. Thanks to the support of donors and corporate partners, the money raised help in the Salvation army to provide food and social services to people who come to us in Christ.”

He thanked those persons and entities who have donated in the past, noting that the funds raised will go to the most vulnerable in society.

“Christmas is a time of love, a time for sharing. So let us share the love this Christmas. The Christmas red Kettle is a symbol of hope and represent generosity and restoration for many around the world. The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is the old, best and most important annual fundraiser and the lifeline for many of the Salvation Army’s vital programs. Every dollar raised through the Christmas Kettle stays in the country and enables the Salvation Army to bring life-changing programs and service to those in need throughout the year.”

Over the years, the Salvation Army has partnered with CIBC FirstCaribbean St. Kitts.

Country Head at the bank Eberna Whyte announced that this year. the financial institution will be increasing its contributions to the Salvation Army by 5 times the amount.

She spoke of the significance of this partnership.

Eberna Whyte, Country Head at CIBC First Caribbean Bank St. Kitts

“We at CIBC First Caribbean are again grateful for the opportunity to provide continued support to this remarkable Salvation army initiative. And now, in a big way coming out of the pandemic. This noble tradition started by the Salvation army in 1891 and not only provides assistance, but it fosters generosity and a sense of community among our people, not only in St. Kitts but throughout the region and beyond. This sentiment, we feel, is in line with our promise for being first in the communities where we do business. As a responsible corporate partner, it is imperative that we play an active role in our communities and most certainly support organizations like Salvation army who share the same value of giving and supporting those who are in need.”

The red kettles will be in various locations in Basseterre.

Persons interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit the Salvation Army Office at #18 Cayon Street in Basseterre.