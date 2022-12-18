Saint Lucia Welcomes Seaborne Ovation On Inaugural Visit – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

The 2022 – 2023 cruise tourism season is reaping the rewards of a targeted approach towards the amplifying of the maritime sector and its offerings. Another cruise line has added yet another vessel to Its Saint Lucia Itinerary as of Dec. 11.

Seaborne Ovation marked the 5th inaugural Cruise Call of 2022/2033 Cruise Tourism Season, on Sunday, December 11, following berthing at Rodney Bay, bringing 485 passengers to the Destination.

Tourism Officials were tendered to the vessel where a plaque exchange ceremony was held. The Captain says of his many Saint Lucia experiences, this recent call, greeted with warm weather and the backdrops of Pigeon Island, was by far the best.

The Agents for Seaborne Cruise Line were delighted to welcome another vessel under the Cox and Company Brand. Managing Director Matthew Beaubrun presented the captain with an authentic Saint Lucian plaque, designed with the iconic twin pitons.

Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire highlighted that the vessel’s call adds to the increased focus of cruise services to the north of the island.

Tourism Officials experienced a tour of Seabourn Ovation which represents another stage in the evolution of small-ship cruising. The Ship delivers a wealth of new concepts and a fresh vision, delighting the world’s most discerning travelers.

The 2022/2023 cruise tourism Season anticipates 71 calls throughout the month of December including 9 calls over the 3-day Christmas Holiday period. The year 2023 is scheduled to kickstart with 223 cruise calls in the first quarter of the year and anticipates welcoming one of the largest cruise ships with a capacity of over 6000 to Port Castries on January 18.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

NewsAmericasNow.com