Saint Kitts and Nevis Welcomes Its Newest Cuban Trained Professionals

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 29, 2022 (SKNIS): Six St. Kitts and Nevis citizens have recently graduated from Cuban Universities. They are Dr. Verdwencia Woodley of Sandy Point, Saint Kitts; Dr. Joyan Wiltshire of Sandy Point, Saint Kitts; Dr. Shenelka Maynard of Gingerland, Nevis and Dr. Allgeron Audain of Old Road, Saint Kitts, who studied Medicine at the University of Medical Sciences in Guantánamo, Cuba. Similarly, Ms. Ava Spencer of Old Road, Saint Kitts and Ms. Carrie Bussue of Hickman’s Village, Nevis each graduated with a BSc. in Medical Imaging and Radiation Physics, the former with honours. The two pursued their careers at the University of Medical Sciences in Santiago, Cuba.

The graduation ceremonies took place in Guantánamo on Thursday, 21st July, 2022, and in Santiago on Friday, 22nd July 2022, and included a variety of cultural items performed by singers and dancers emanating from the student bodies. Counselor at the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana, Mr. Winston Hanley attended the ceremonies in support of the young medical professionals, and later interacted with local Government Authorities and Administrative bodies from both Universities and Provinces.

The new medical doctors are profoundly grateful to the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba for the career opportunities afforded them and look forward to contributing to the health security of their country. Mr. Davisharn Buckshoon from St. Peters, Saint Kitts, currently studying at the University of Medical Sciences in Santiago de Cuba, will soon graduate in August as a medical doctor.

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Havana congratulates the 2022 graduates for working hard to achieve this important milestone. We know the journey was very long and difficult, especially during their final two years when their studies were interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kudos to the young, enthusiastic professionals who persevered even in the wake of uncertainties.

L-R: Dr. Allgeron Audain; Dr. Shenelka Maynard; Mr. Winston Hanley, Counselor; Dr. Verdwencia Woodley; Dr. Joyan WiltshireL-R: Mr. Winston Hanley; Ms. Ava Spencer; Mr. Davisharn Buckshon