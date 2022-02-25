Saint Kitts and Nevis Lanterns Shine Bright at Taiwan Lantern Festivals

Charlestown, Nevis, February 25, 2022 (Nevis Island Administration) — Featuring the Museum of Nevis History and the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton alongside two youths playing steel pan, Saint Kitts and Nevis’s lantern attracted huge crowds in the Shilin District of Taipei as the Taipei Lantern Festival resumed after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

In delivering remarks at the opening ceremony’s press conference, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Ms. Jasmine Huggins explained that her goal was to introduce visitors to the rich history and culture of Saint Kitts and Nevis through this colourful, fun, and family-oriented event. “It is also our hope that increased knowledge of our twin-island paradise will result in increased visits to our country,” the Ambassador said.

Saint Kitts and Nevis was also invited to participate in the broader Taiwan Lantern Festival – a national event that attracts millions over the course of one week. Ambassador Huggins explained a depiction of the Saint Kitts and Nevis National Museum (formerly the Old Treasury Building), displayed alongside feature figures from our folklore, namely Mocko Jumbies, Clowns, Bull, and Masquerades. The colourful display won plaudits from all who viewed the lantern, with many persons asking questions regarding our culture, expressing their desire to visit the Federation.

Performing near the Taipei lantern, SKN student Jacinth Hunkins wowed visitors with her skills on Steel Pan, while Kevrone Phipps, dressed in a Clown costume, kept the audience entertained with energetic moves, much to the delight of all present.

The Lantern Festivals of Taiwan are annual events held in large cities around the country. These festivals commence on the 15th day of the Lunar Calendar month each year and run for one week.