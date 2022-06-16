Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba Celebrate 27 Years of Friendship With Cinematic Presentation

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba Celebrate 27 Years of Friendship With Cinematic Presentation
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2022 — The year 2022 marks the 27-year anniversary of formalizing diplomatic relations between  Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba. This year’s anniversary will be celebrated in a  collaborative effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the  Embassy of Cuba in Basseterre to air a Cuban film “Habanastation.” 

Habanastation, produced and first released in Cuba in 2011, addresses inequalities in Cuba through the relationship between two children of different social strata. The 95-minute production is scheduled to be aired on ZIZ Television on Thursday, 16th June 2022 at 9:00 p.m. and on NTV (Nevis) on Friday, 17th June 2022 at 8:30 p.m. both in Spanish but in English subtitles. 

It is hoped that the airing of this film will aid in the promotion of Cuban culture and the  Spanish language here. 