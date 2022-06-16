Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba Celebrate 27 Years of Friendship With Cinematic Presentation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2022 — The year 2022 marks the 27-year anniversary of formalizing diplomatic relations between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of Cuba. This year’s anniversary will be celebrated in a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Embassy of Cuba in Basseterre to air a Cuban film “Habanastation.”

Habanastation, produced and first released in Cuba in 2011, addresses inequalities in Cuba through the relationship between two children of different social strata. The 95-minute production is scheduled to be aired on ZIZ Television on Thursday, 16th June 2022 at 9:00 p.m. and on NTV (Nevis) on Friday, 17th June 2022 at 8:30 p.m. both in Spanish but in English subtitles.

It is hoped that the airing of this film will aid in the promotion of Cuban culture and the Spanish language here.