Sagicor Lends a Helping Hand to Lake Health and Wellbeing

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis – Sagicor is continuing on its mission to highlight the causes, initiatives and programmes making a difference in communities across the region. This was seen at the official Helping Hands cheque handover where the team at Sagicor met with the representatives of Lake Health and Wellbeing to discuss upcoming support for the non-governmental organisation’s (NGO’s) initiatives across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier this month, the financial services entity embarked on their newest corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, Helping Hands, a programme that will see the company working to uplift three non-governmental organisations (NGOs), following the submission of more than two hundred applications from various charities located in Sagicor’s operating territories across the Southern Caribbean.